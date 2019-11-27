Redding’s Shed is actually three sheds, well two sheds and one historic, hand-built cabin. Kay Redding was being helped by her daughter, Kathy Cooper, during the Christmas in the Green event. Kay was taking care of business in the cabin, which was originally built by her grandfather and a friend in the early 1920s. For Kay, Christmas is bittersweet. She loves this time of year because of her family and all that she has. But it is also a time of sadness for those she has lost. Kay is one of the founders and coordinators for the Christmas in the Green event. It’s during the Christmas season she remembers, ‘Having Christmas at my parent’s house, and my Mother would go all out.’ She is also thankful for having her daughter and her daughter’s family, as well as, Bill, her significant other. ‘I still miss my son terribly. So, it’s a special, wonderful time of year, but it’s also a sad time of year. Because both my parents are gone and my son, Tim, is gone.” Here, Kay stands with her daughter, Kathy, preparing to help customers. Photo by Stan Schwartz