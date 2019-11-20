LOUISIANA – Louisiana Community Betterment, Louisiana Chamber of Commerce and the Unified Economic Development Council have joined forces with the Louisiana merchants to sponsor "Shop Louisiana Local" on Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019. This event will run from 8 a.m. until noon.
A “Shop Louisiana Local Passport” will be given to anyone who wishes to participate.
The “Passports” will be available beginning at 8 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 23, from any of the participating merchants. No “Passports” will be given out early. Customers can take their “Passport” to 10 or more of any of the 20 merchants, make a purchase and get their “Passport” stamped.
Anyone who meets the 10 purchase requirement for the “Shop Louisiana Local” can then take their “Passport” to the Louisiana Chamber of Commerce office, located inside City Hall, second floor, suite 207 and be entered into a drawing for a gift basket of merchandise donated by all the participating merchants. All eligible “Passports” must be in the Chamber office no later than 4:30 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 25. Due to the nature of this event, no late entries will be accepted. A drawing from all the entries will be held, Tuesday, Nov. 26 at 11 a.m. to determine the winner.
All participants are encouraged to wear their “ugliest of ugly” Christmas sweaters or Santa hat to be eligible for specials being offered by the participating merchants on Nov. 23.
The list of participating merchants are as follows:
Café USA, Car Quest, Eagle's Nest, Kate’s Attic, Greenman Relics, Fat Boys, Twin City Bowl, MASH, China Restaurant, Eagle Business Products, Hair Trendz, Pike County Memorial Hospital gift shop, Lacrosse Lumber Co., Abel's Quik Stops, Norwex (inside Karl's Movies), Louisiana Flowers and Gifts, Pampered Chef (inside Hair Trendz), KC's Place Restaurant, Karl's Movies andScentsy (inside Karl's Movies).
If you have any questions or need more information, please contact Diana Huckstep at 314-640-4420 or Kristal Pitzer at 573-231-4477
