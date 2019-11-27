Unique gifts are sometimes hard to come by. But some businesses are the perfect fit for those hard-to-shop-for people on one’s Christmas gift list.
Wurst Haus is Missouri Wine Country’s premier meat and sausage shop, featuring more than 62 varieties of award-winning bratwurst and German sausage, as well as grand champion house-smoked bacons, gourmet foods, gifts and house made Wurst Haus beers and craft sodas.
The delicious meat products are available in the deli and market in Hermann, Mo., and nation-wide.
Owner &
Wurstmeister
Mike Sloan has been in the meat processing industry for more than 40 years. He began his career at his parents’ meat processing plant in Swiss, Mo. At Swiss Meats and Sausage Co., he worked his way up to president and operating manager. Mike and his wife, Lynette, ventured out on their own in June 2011. They opened the doors to their own business on Sept. 1, 2011. The Hermann Wurst Haus is located in historic, downtown Hermann, Mo. Mike has free rein at the Hermann Wurst Haus where he can showcase his expertise and creative bratwurst and sausage recipes.
Over the course of his career he has won more than 400 national, state and regional awards; including 14 best of show honors. He has served as president of the American Association of Meat Processors and past treasurer. He has served as the chair for the Hermann Wurstfest for many years. He is a past president of the Missouri Association of Meat Processors. Mike is also a two-time hall of famer; inducted into the Hermann Wurstfest Hall of Fame in 1997 and in 2012 he was inducted into the MAMP Hall of Fame.
