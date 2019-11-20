LOUISIANA – Louisiana Elks Lodge No. 791 has invited children of all ages to visit with Santa and enjoy breakfast Saturday, Dec. 7.
Santa’s helpers are putting together a delicious hot breakfast from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Santa will be on hand to listen to all the Christmas wishes hand out a gift to the boys and girls.
Parents are encouraged to take their own Santa pictures during the visit.
All activities start at 9 a.m. at the lodge, at 120 N. Fifth Street in Louisiana.
This totally free event is funded by an Elks National Foundation Beacon grant, which provides money to help the Lodge serve the community. Lodge No. 791 has been using the grant for eight years for various community Christmas projects.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.