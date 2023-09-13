Saturday morning broke clear and cool, the perfect weather for the Champ Clark Heritage Day Festival.
Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Sarrah Gigous was in the town square early, making sure the vendors got to the spots they had reserved for the day-long event.
The parade kicked off right at 10 a.m. and moved from the Bowling Green High School parking lot down Adams Street to S. Court where it turned toward the center of town. Families lined the streets to watch, and children prepared to catch the copious amount of candy that would be thrown from the vehicles and floats.
Cheers rose as the first responders drove by, lights flashing, sirens and horns blaring. It was the signal of a great day to come.
In addition to the numerous vendors, sporting crafts, clothing and food, the Bowling Green Lion’s Club hosted a truck and car show on the north side of the square. Vintage automobiles sparkled in the sun throughout the day.
Even Mayor Jim Arico was handling a booth. It held lots of logo items from the city’s 200th anniversary just a few weeks before. Don Hamilton, who had spearheaded the city’s celebration for its 200th birthday, was on hand to hand out bicentennial coins to the children walking the festival with their families. The coins were made pressed just for the bicentennial celebration.
The food vendors stayed busy until closing.
Gigous said she heard from many of the vendors that they had lots of interested people visit their booths throughout the day.
Over by the business chalets, the Chamber of Commerce set up a children’s corner, complete with a bubble machine and lots of games and music.
The food vendors were: JJ’s Taco burger; BG Lions - Pork Burgers and hamburger; Big Gun Kettle Corn; BG VFW - fried fish; Arthur Florence Lodge No. 184 - BBQ pork steaks and brats; Clarksville VFW - Nachos, hot dogs & chili dogs; Klott A Kones - sno cones and cotton candy; J & M Food Truck - Tenderloin & Kettle Chips; Happy Camper Food Truck - Corn Dogs & Pizza; Bailey Wasson - lemon squeezers.
The vendors for this year’s Heritage Festival were: Southside Bar & Grill
