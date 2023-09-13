It seemed extra fitting for Ashley James to open her children’s boutique, Ivy’s Vine, during the Champ Clark Heritage Day Festival.
After participating in the Heritage Day parade, Ashley opened the door to the boutique named after her daughter, Ivy. It’s located in the blue business chalet along N. Court Street, adjacent to Major Appliance Service Headquarters (MASH).
The business chalets were developed by the Bowling Green Chamber of Commerce’s Revitalization Committee to give entrepreneurs a lower-cost way to get their stores started. Reasonable rent and short-term space rental contracts meant those who wanted to start a business could give it a go, seeing if their concept worked.
James is also working at Handmade Harvest in Louisiana. She’s been there for the past two years and that’s where she decided she wanted bring her children’s boutique idea to life—and do it as her own boss. The Bowling Green business chalets gave her the perfect opportunity.
She’s also interested in starting a mobile boutique, would be able to travel to the customers, so they can pick out what they want.
“We can take it to birthday parties,” she said. “We would fill the whole thing with tiarras and treats and dresses. And we could host the birthday party.”
She is working with Kayli Houseworth, her business partner, at the new shop. The two were having a busy morning with all the foot traffic generated by the Heritage Day Festival. And what made it even better, the Chamber of Commerce had set up a Kids Corner in the area around the new store. There were bubbles and games for the little ones.
New gravel is supposed to go in next to the store, she said. Once that happens, they want to add a lemonade stand.
“We’re hoping to bring in some other small businesses, too,” James said.
She was anxious to get the new business off the ground. James wanted to start small and build up to owning her own building someday. James named the business after her daughter, Ivy, who was having a great time when James and Houseworth participated in the Heritage Day parade.
Her daughter is why she wanted to get into the children’s boutique business, she said.
“I’ve always wanted an adult boutique like Handmade Harvest,” she said. Then she gave birth to Ivy. “And then I thought—kids clothes—I mean what’s not to love?”
Houseworth has three little ones of her own.
“We’re all about the kids,” she said.
They have children’s clothes, accessories, and toys. She said they also plan on adding shoes to their inventory.
“We have Baby Gear, Momma Gear—we’re looking into Earth Momma, too,” she added.
Current store hours are: Mondays 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.; Wednesdays 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.; Fridays 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.; Saturdays 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. When she’s not working at Handmade Harvest, James said she would post her open hours at Ivy’s Vine on the store’s Facebook page. She also said that she would be open during festivals, such as Heritage Day.
