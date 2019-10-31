The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers at Mark Twain Lake will be hosting two career fairs in November. Seniors in high school as well as college students are invited to attend on Wednesday, Nov. 20 from 5-8 p.m. and Saturday, Nov. 23 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Both career fairs will be located at the M.W. Boudreaux Visitor Center, 21629 State Highway J, Perry, Mo., 63462. Please bring a prepared resume. Individuals hired for these positions will be required to report for duty immediately after completion of the spring 2020 semester, and continue until the beginning of the fall 2020 semester. The positions are required to work a 40-hour per week schedule, including day shifts, night shifts, weekends, and holidays.
Basic requirements and qualifications for these positions include:
* High School graduate.
* Enrolled or accepted for enrollment in a technical or vocational school, 2-year or 4-year college or university, graduate or professional school, at a qualifying educational institution on a half-time or full-time basis, pursuing a qualifying degree or certificate.
* Good academic standing with a cumulative 2.0 grade point average.
* Transcripts and/or proof of enrollment or acceptance letter.
* Detailed resume showing eligibility for this position.
* Required to sign a Pathways Participant Agreement.
