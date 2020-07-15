Schools to open
Monday, Aug. 24
By Stan Schwartz
BOWLING GREEN—Coming off a successful run of summer school, Bowling Green R-I School Superintendent Matt Frederickson, said the School Board is working on plan for when the district’s schools open next month.
Frederickson said they had stayed with their original schedule for summer school.
“We worked with our health department on some mitigation strategies, that seemed like they worked out very well,” he said. He also thought the graduation program the school was able to hold worked out well, too.
“We held our graduation and put those mitigation strategies in place,” he added. He did not believe there had been any additional spread of the coronavirus from the one person who had developed symptoms after attending the graduation ceremony. That person, it was later determined, had come in contact with someone before attending the graduation, and had not developed any of the symptoms until later.
He noted that all of Pike County school superintendents met with the health department to work on some strategies for the opening of the school year in August.
“Our plan is to open at our original date,” Frederickson said, “on the 24th of August.”
Frederickson said he would be taking those mitigation strategies before the District School Board during their next meeting on June 22. From there, he said, he would communicate those strategies to all families, faculty and staff.
“We’re going to have some strategies in place, along with some options, as we’re all learning from this so we can keep our kids and staff safe,” he said. “The last thing we want to happen is to put ourselves in a situation where we have to close again.”
Every few weeks, he added, there are changes happening with regard to the spread of COVID-19.
“We keep learning from those (changes),” he said. “All we can do is work together as informed team members, and try to plan together.”
He noted that the CDC and the Health Department have given the schools some guidance that they are working from to develop their strategies.
If there are parents who are still worried about sending their children to the school, Frederickson said, there is a process where they can apply for online or virtual learning.
“We started that process a year ago,” he said. “They can apply to the building counselor, and then the local building leadership makes a decision if it’s in the best interest of the student. But,” he added, “we’re going to be a little more liberal the first semester with some of those applications.”
In addition, the school system is working to provide virtual tools to the teachers.
“We are planning on going one-to-one with grades sixth through 12 students,” he said. That gives each student access to a Chrome Book.
“Our plan is to have enough strategies in place that people feel confident sending their children to school, and hopefully, we’ve built that confidence over what we’ve done during the summer,” Frederickson added. He also noted that some parents might have to talk with the school about some extraordinary circumstances.
“We’re always happy to work with the families,” he said.
In order to have the devices necessary for the students, he explained, that the school is using some of the CARES Act funding it received from the federal government.
The funding comes with requirements, he said. “You have to use it for new expenses.”
Having these devices would help the school system if it ever had to shut down again, and within the school’s regular learning atmosphere.
“It will be helpful for the students to have a device where they can access the Google Classroom,” he said.
Along with the new devices, Frederickson said, they are planning training for the teachers on how to best use the new equipment. Many of the teachers have already been using this equipment and have gone through training provided by the school system.
“We’re definitely going to be amping that up this year,” he added, through professional development opportunities with guest presenters.
Other items
Frederickson said he was also excited about the new busses the school district was buying.
“We already had one purchase in the works and now we got approved for two more,” he said. “Our bus fleet will be out of the 1990s,” he added.
There was also funding designated for building a tornado shelter at the Frankford Elementary School.
“The federal government has slowed down a little bit, but we’re still in the process of getting that going,” Frederickson said. He noted that the schools have received help from a lot of outside sources that has helped stabilize their learning environment.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.