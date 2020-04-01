On March 18, 2020, Gov. Mike Parson signed executive order 20-03, ordering all Missouri Municipal Elections scheduled for April 1, 2020, be postponed until June 2, 2020.
This postponement is because of the governor’s executive 20-02 declaring a state of emergency in Missouri because of COVID-19. Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft said he supports this decision.
“We look at this as a safety measure to protect voters, poll workers and staff dealing with the election process,” said Susie Oberdahlhoff, Pike County clerk and local elections authority.
Because ballots are already printed for the April 7 election, those ballots may be used for the June 2 election.
Other dates to note Oberdalhoff said are:
Closing date to register to vote for the now June 2 election remained at March 11.
Deadline for write-in candidates remained at March 27.
Deadline to apply for an absentee ballot would be May 20.
Deadline for voting absentee in person is June 1.
Winning candidates on the ballot will take their positions after the election is certified on June 5, she noted. Also, non-election candidates will take their positions following the original election date of April 7. Bond issues appearing on the ballot remain the same percentage for passage as before.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.