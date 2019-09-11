Tom and Elizabeth Wallace announce the engagement and upcoming marriage of their son, William Thomas, to Emily Ann Lieungh, daughter of Randy and Laura Lieungh of Racine, Wisc.
William is a 2009 graduate of Louisiana High School and a 2012 graduate of William Woods University. He is currently employed as a real-estate attorney with McMillan Psaroudis & Markey P.A. in Charlotte, N.C.. Emily is a 2009 graduate of Washington Park High School and a 2013 graduate of the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse. She is currently employed as a Trainer with Charlotte Metro Credit Union in Charlotte, North Carolina. An October wedding in Monroe, N.C. is planned. The couple will reside in Waxhaw, N.C..
