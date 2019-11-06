A daughter, Eleanor Elizabeth Smith, was born on Oct. 30 at 7:53 a.m at Hannibal Regional Medical Center. She weighed seven pounds 15 ounces and was 20 inches long. Her parents are Kristen and Robert Smith of Louisiana.
Birth announcement: Eleanor Elizabeth Smith
