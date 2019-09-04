CARLINVILLE – Mr. and Mrs. Paul W. Woolsey of rural Carlinville will celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary on Saturday, Sept. 21.
Paul W. Woolsey and Mary Judith “Judy” Richard were married at the Baptist Church in Medora, the Rev. Ward Spenser officiating. Paul retired in 2004 as operations superintendent at MJM Electric Cooperative after nearly 47 years, and Judy as a lifelong homemaker and Avon representative.
Paul and Judy are the parents of five children, Valerie (Jerry) Smith of Bunker Hill, Melissa (Tony) Kobiella of Elk Grove Village, Michelle (Jeff) Copas of Liberty Township, Ohio; Paul R. (Angie) of Hettick and Amy of Carlinville. They have eight grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren, plus twin great-grandchildren due in October.
The couple will celebrate with their immediate family at a private dinner on Sept. 21.
